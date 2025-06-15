Mansi Lather to lead India at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Cadet World Champion Mansi Lather secured her spot in India’s squad for the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships, set to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from July 5 to 13, by winning the women’s 68kg category at the selection trials held today at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Mansi, who also clinched a bronze medal at the senior Asian Championships in March, defeated Delhi’s Srishti in the final.

In the 59kg category, Muskan, fresh off a gold medal at the UWW Ranking Series in Mongolia, booked her place by overcoming Maharashtra’s Ashlesha Kalyan.

She trains at Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada in Rohtak under coach Mandeep Singh. Another wrestler from the same centre, also named Muskan, won the 65kg trials, beating Roshni of Maharashtra.

Other women wrestlers qualifying for the championships are:

Shruti (50kg)

Saarika (53kg)

Reena (55kg)

Neha Sharma (57kg)

Anjli (62kg)

Harshita (72kg)

Kajal (76kg)

The men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman trials were held on June 14 in Lucknow, with the following wrestlers making the team:

Men’s Freestyle Team:

Ankush (57kg)

Anuj (61kg)

Ashwani (65kg)

Sourabh (70kg)

Vivek (74kg)

Amit (79kg)

Sachin (86kg)

Sachin (92kg)

Vishal (97kg)

Jashpooran (125kg)

Greco-Roman Team:

Nitin (55kg)

Suraj (60kg)

Varun (63kg)

Yogesh (67kg)

Akash Punia (72kg)

Sachin (77kg)

Prince (82kg)

Rohit (87kg)

Naman (97kg)

Joginder Rathi (130kg)

With a strong mix of upcoming and proven talent, the Indian team will aim for a solid performance in Bishkek next month.