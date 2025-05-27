Iranian wrestler triumphs at J&Ks Dangal, lauds Indians

Traditional Indian wrestling, known as Dangal, made a spirited comeback to Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district after a five-year break, drawing widespread attention and participation.

The event’s highlight was Iranian wrestler Ahmad Mirza Puria’s decisive victory over Punjab’s Bupinder Ajnala in the final bout.

Over 50 wrestlers from across India and Iran were in action at the competition, organized jointly by the Dangal Committee Chanderkote, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Indian Army. The event attracted hundreds of spectators, reviving the festive atmosphere associated with this popular rural sport.

Speaking after his win, Ahmad Mirza Puria expressed deep admiration for India and its people.

“All Indians are my brothers. Zindabad Hindustan!” he proclaimed, in an interaction with PTI, even as the crowd cheered along. His heartfelt message of unity and brotherhood was widely appreciated and symbolized the spirit of the event.

Dangal returns to the region

This was the fifth Dangal hosted in the region and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted public gatherings. The successful organization of the event was seen as a sign of peace and normalcy in the area.

Local MLA Arjun Singh Raju commended the organizers, with a special mention for police officer Majid Ali, for ensuring the smooth conduct of the competition. He stated that the event showcased not just the strength of the sport but also the security and stability in the region in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

“Our forces are strong, and peace is firmly in place,” the MLA said.

“The participation of international athletes sends a powerful message to those who seek to disrupt our unity.”

He also urged local youth to engage in sports and stay away from drugs, emphasizing how such events could inspire positive change in the community.

Ramban SSP Kulbir Singh echoed the sentiment, expressing satisfaction with the turnout and reaffirming law enforcement’s commitment to promoting sports and youth development. “Such events help bring communities together, and the police will continue to support them wholeheartedly,” he said.

The return of the Dangal after five years was not only a celebration of wrestling but also a reflection of resilience, camaraderie, and hope for a brighter, more united future in the region.