IOA, WFI to provide extensive support to Paris Olympics-bound wrestlers

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) joined hands to provide “extensive support” to the six Olympic-bound wrestlers.

The WFI also approved ace grappler Vinesh Phogat’s request for 'additional support' in training.

Vinesh (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) in women’s section and Aman Sehrawat (57kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) in men’s have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

IOA and WFI have decided to build a special support team for wrestlers that will include coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, mental conditioning coaches, and other essential staff in the days leading up to the Olympics.

“By providing an extensive support team, we aim to ensure that our wrestlers have access to the best resources, enabling their peak performance. This decision aligns with our commitment to foster an environment where athletes can thrive,” said IOA president PT Usha.



WFI president Sanjay Singh said more support staff will be provided to Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh for her training for the Paris Olympics.



“We will ensure that Vinesh and all our wrestlers receive the necessary support to excel and keep India’s flag flying,” he said.

“This initiative is part of the larger mission of the IOA and WFI to continuously improve the training, preparation, and overall support mechanisms available to all Indian athletes. The goal is to create a sustainable model of excellence that can propel Indians to greater heights on the global stage,” the IOA statement added.