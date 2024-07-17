Asian U15 Wrestling C'ships: Indian wrestlers bag 14 medals after day-2

Indian U15 wrestlers clinched fourteen medals after the first two days of the Asian U15 Wrestling Championships in Sriracha, Thailand, on Wednesday. Indian women's wrestlers bagged ten out of ten medals, while the men’s Greco-Roman team secured four medals.

Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers started their campaign on a high note by winning four medals on the first day of the competition. They grabbed three silvers and a bronze medal on Tuesday.

Anup Kumar (38 kg), Yash Kamanna (41 kg), and Dhanraj Jamnik (48 kg) won silver medals, while Pranshit Ahlawat clinched the bronze medal in the heavyweight category (85 kg) after finishing in third place in the round-robin format.

The best final of the day was in the 48 kg category, where Dhanraj put up a massive fight against Iranian player Amir Hossein Kazemi in the final (7-8) but narrowly lost by a single point.

The Indian Greco-Roman contingent finished in fourth position in the team rankings with a total of 137 points, behind Iran (170), Uzbekistan (169), and Kazakhstan (154).

Ten on ten for Indian women's team

Indian women's wrestlers continued their solid run at the Asian age group championships, winning all ten medals possible from the event. They clinched four golds, five silvers, and a bronze.

The finals session of women's wrestling was dominated by India versus Japan matchups, with six such encounters. Japan came out on top with four wins, while Ruveen (62 kg) and Garima (66 kg) won gold by defeating their Japanese opponents.

Earlier, Rohini Devba (33 kg) and Ayushka Gadekar (58 kg) also won gold medals by beating wrestlers from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, respectively.

However, Vinakshi Fnu (36 kg), Kasturi Kadam (39 kg), Rutuja Gurav (46 kg), Kanishka Fnu (50 kg), and Moni (54 kg) had to settle for silver medals after losing their respective finals.

Megha (42 kg) was the only women's wrestler who did not reach the final but still clinched a bronze medal. The Indian women's team also won the team trophy with 215 points, ahead of Japan's 210 points.