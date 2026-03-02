Indian women wrestlers are staying match-ready in Tirana

The women’s wrestling team stranded in Tirana, Albania, following the closure of Gulf airspace amid the Israel-Iran conflict, know how to turn an ordeal into an advantage.

The team continue to make the most of the situation as they train at a nearby ground close to their hotel. The Wrestling Federation of India will conduct selection trials for the Asian Championship on their return.

“The competition for women concluded the day before yesterday. Our flight was via Dubai. We were already on our way when we were told that our flight was cancelled,” Chief Coach Vijender Singh told The Bridge from Tirana.

“We contacted the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and arrangements were made near the airport. We have been here since Sunday, our return tickets have been booked for the day after tomorrow (Wednesday),” he added.

The team was on their onward journey after participating in the Muhamet Malo 2026 Wrestling Tournament in Tirana, Albania, when they were informed that their flights had been cancelled.

“Our Greco Roman team’s stay was extended in the same hotel. But since we had already reached the airport, our stay was arranged near the airport. In fact, we found a ground near our hotel and the girls are training there,” he informed.

The Indian wrestlers collected a total of six medals including one gold, three silvers and two bronze at the second UWW Ranking Series.

Trials to be postponed by few days

With Asian Championship trials scheduled for March 9, coach Virender has requested the WFI to postpone the selection trials by a few days due to their delay in arrival.

“We have trials for the Asian Championship on 9 March. We are preparing so that we don’t have to lose weight again and again,” he said.

“We have requested the WFI to postpone the trials by a few days since there is delay in our travel plans,” he pointed out.

Speaking on the team’s performance, Virender said, India had fielded their B team to strengthen the bench strength.

Neha returns to big stage

Former U17 world champion Neha Sangwan, playing her first international tournament after WFI lifted her over-weight ban, was back to winning ways in the 57kg freestyle category.

The 18-year-old narrowly lost to Ukraine’s Solomiia Vynnyk, two-time U23 world champion, 7-8 in the final.

“Neha played very well, she lost by only 1 point to Ukraine’s Solomiia Vynnyk who is a two-time U23 world champion,” he said.