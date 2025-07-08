Indian U15 wrestling contingent dominates Asian U15 C'ships

The Indian under-15 wrestling teams delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from July 4-7.

The freestyle team claimed 8 medals including 6 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze to emerge as overall champions securing a total of 203 points to finish ahead of Japan with 166 points.

Vansh Ahlawat opened the medals tally with a win over Japanese opponent in a thrilling final with a score of 9-8.

In the 44kg category, Aaryan defeated a Kyrgyz wrestler by technical superiority (16-6). Also, Prathmesh Suryakant Patil outplayed his Uzbek opponent with a 7-4 win.

Rohit Mann secured a 10-0 technical superiority win over Tajikistan as Sachin (68 kg) pinned his Uzbek rival to win by fall. Kartik (85 kg) battled past Kazakhstan with a 3-1 victory.

The women’s team displayed a valiant effort, finishing second overall with 202 points. Japan topped with 217 points. In an intense championship where 7 gold medal bouts were contested between India and Japan, India managed to win 2 gold and a crucial Bronze, eventually bagging a total of 3 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze.

Jiya (33 kg) won gold after a gritty 4-2 win against her Japanese counterpart while Purvi Sharma (66 kg) dominated her Japanese opponent with an 8-0 win.

Diksha (39 kg) delivered a commanding performance by defeating her Kyrgyz opponent by fall.

In the 58 kg bronze medal bout, India outclassed Japan to add another medal to the tally.

Greco Roman wrestlers faced tough challenges and finished 5th in the overall medal tally. While most wrestlers lost out in bronze medal bouts, Abhishek (48 kg) reached the final and secured a silver medal, falling short against Kazakhstan with an 8-0 scoreline.

Additionally, Parnam Singh (68 kg) earned a bronze with a solid 10-1 win over the Kyrgyz wrestler.

Medal winners

Freestyle: (gold) Vansh Ahlawat (41kg), Aaryan (44kg), Prathmesh Suryakant Patil (52kg), Rohit Maan (62kg), Sachin (68kg), Kartik (85kg); (silver) Dinesh Lahu Malpote (57kg); (bronze) Love (75kg).

Greco Roman: (silver) Abhishek (48kg); (bronze) Parnam Singh (68kg).

Women wrestling: (gold) Jiya (33kg), Diksha (39kg), Puravi Sharma (66kg); (silver) Rohini Khanu Devba (36kg), Gayatri Shinde (42kg), Vaishnavi Amol Torave (46kg), Simran (54kg), Ankita Kushvaha (62kg); (bronze) Sukhman (58kg).