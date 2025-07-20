Wrestling: India finish with 10 medals at Hungary Ranking Series

India wrapped up a successful campaign at the Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial Ranking Series 2025 in Budapest with a total of ten medals — three gold, three silver, and four bronze — along with the women’s team title.

On the final day of competition, U23 Asian Champion Sumit earned his first senior international medal by advancing to the final of the 60kg Greco-Roman category. He stormed past Kazakhstan’s Galym Kabdunassarov with a dominant 10-1 win in the semifinal. In the final, however, Sumit had to settle for silver after going down 1-5 to reigning world champion Nihat Mammadli of Azerbaijan.

Anil Mor gave India its first Greco-Roman medal of the tournament earlier in the day, defeating two-time Asian medalist Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan 7-4 in the 55kg bronze medal bout.

The women's wrestling team had concluded their events a day earlier, topping the team standings with 130 points. Their campaign was led by Antim Panghal, who continued her golden streak by winning the 53kg title. The 20-year-old Olympian defeated Russia’s Natalia Malysheva 7-4 in the final to claim her second straight Ranking Series gold, following her triumph in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia last month.

Harshita delivered a standout performance in the 72kg final, blanking four-time Asian champion Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan 10-0 to clinch the gold medal.

In the 76kg category, Priya Malik capped off India’s women’s campaign with a silver medal, narrowly losing 3-4 in a closely contested final against Brazil’s Thamires Martins.

Neha Sangwan added another silver to India’s tally in the 57kg category, falling to Olympic champion Helen Maroulis of the USA via pinfall in the final. Meanwhile, Manisha Bhanwala, the reigning Asian champion, pinned Belarus’ Krystsina Sazykina to secure bronze in the 62kg class.

In the 50kg weight class, Neelam claimed bronze by defeating Kseniya Stankevich of Belarus in the medal match.

This strong showing across both freestyle and Greco-Roman events saw India end the competition with 10 medals and top honors in women’s wrestling.

The Budapest meet was the final Ranking Series event on the UWW calendar, with points from the tournament impacting seeding at the upcoming World Wrestling Championships, set to be held in Zagreb, Croatia in September.