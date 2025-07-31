Rachana, Ashvini win gold at 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships

Indian women's wrestlers delivered a powerful statement at the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, claiming two gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal on Thursday.

The first breakthrough came when Rachana clinched India’s first gold medal in women's freestyle at the tournament, emerging champion in the 43kg category. She overcame China’s Xin Huang in a composed final performance, giving India a head start in the women's freestyle division.

Soon after, Ashvini Vishnoi added India’s second gold of the day, triumphing in the 57kg final against Uzbekistan’s Mukhayyo Rakhimjonova.

🇮🇳 Medal Rush in Athens! 🥇🥈🥉



Indian wrestlers shone bright at the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens 🇬🇷, bringing home 2 golds, 2 silvers, and a bronze! 💥



🥇 Rachana clinched India’s first gold in women's freestyle in the 43kg category, defeating China’s Xin… pic.twitter.com/ufmubmGroG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 31, 2025

In the same 57kg category, Moni settled for silver, narrowly missing the top spot after being edged out by Kazakhstan’s Madkhiya Usmanova in a tense final that ended with just a one-point difference.

India’s second silver came from Kajal, who fought valiantly in the 73kg final before going down to China’s Wenjin Qiu. Kajal’s route to the final included notable wins, and though she fell short at the final hurdle, her silver marked another significant podium finish for the team.

Komal Verma, competing in the 49kg category, added to India’s tally by securing the bronze medal. She defeated Anhelina Burkina of UWW in her medal bout.