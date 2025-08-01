U17 World Wrestling C'ships: India win back-to-back Women’s team title

India made a bold statement at the U17 World Wrestling Championships, clinching the women’s team title for the second consecutive year with a total haul of six medals that included two golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, heavyweight wrestler Lacky advanced to the final of the 110kg freestyle category, putting himself in contention for an individual world title.

The medal rush for the Indian women began on Thursday when Rachana opened the campaign with a gold in the 43kg category. She defeated China’s Xin Huang in the final to secure India’s first top-podium finish in the women’s freestyle events. Shortly after, Ashvini Vishnoi added a second gold medal in the 65kg weight class with a decisive win over Uzbekistan’s Mukhayyo Rakhimjonova.

India’s strong showing continued with Moni, who earned silver in the 57kg final after a narrow one-point loss to Kazakhstan’s Madkhiya Usmanova. In the 73kg division, Kajal also settled for silver following a determined campaign that ended with a defeat against China’s Wenjin Qiu. Komal Verma rounded out Thursday’s performances with a bronze medal in the 49kg category, beating Anhelina Burkina in her medal match to secure India’s fifth medal of the day.

The momentum carried into Friday, where Yashita reached the final in the 61kg category. She lost to defending champion Taina Fernandez of the United States via technical superiority but earned a commendable silver. In the 69kg bronze medal match, Manisha was unable to overcome Ukraine’s Solomiia Petriv and missed out on the podium.

Despite individual setbacks, the collective performance ensured that India clinched the women’s team title once again.

Lacky Powers into Men’s 110kg Final

India’s Lacky put himself on the brink of a world title in the men’s freestyle 110kg category with a stunning run to the final on Friday. The young heavyweight opened his campaign in style with a technical superiority win over Japan’s Hanto Hayashi, showcasing speed and strength.

He continued his unbeaten run with an 8-0 victory over Georgia’s Murtaz Bagdavadze, before knocking out Iran’s contender in the semifinal, a significant win against a traditional wrestling powerhouse.

Lacky now stands one win away from becoming a world champion.