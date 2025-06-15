India finish as runner-up at Grappling World Cup 2025 in Astana

Indian grapplers finished with a rich haul of 44 medals at the Grappling World Cup 2025 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

India finished runner-up in the overall team standings, behind hosts Kazakhstan (13620 points). Indian grapplers won 3 golds, 13 silver and 28 bronze medals with 755 points.

Grapplers from 10 countries were competing in the grappling and grappling GI categories.

Abhimanyu Chaudhary (100 kg) contributed with a gold and a bronze while in the same categories Vikash Kumar (100 kg) struck a gold and silver.





Other prominent winners include Ravi Malik (71 kg) and Savita (53kg) both winning two silver medals each. Nishant Malik (62kg) also won two medals - silver and a bronze.

Vaishnavi Singh (71kg), and Reshu Nagar (64 kg) won a silver each while Abhimanyu Choudhary won bronze.

Reflecting on the Indian grappler’s performance, Grappling Committee of India Chairman Dinesh Kapoor, spoke to The Bridge from Astana saying, “Our grapplers are doing very well on the world level. In 2023, we won 105 medals and became champions. This year a lot of players had withdrawn from the tournament. Last edition we had 88 players and this year the contingent was almost half."