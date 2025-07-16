Hungary Wrestling Ranking Series: Antim Panghal to lead Indian contingent - Preview

The top Indian wrestlers are ready to compete at the fourth and final Ranking Series of 2025, Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial, scheduled to take place from 17th to 20th July in Budapest, Hungary.

India is sending a 22-member contingent for the event, led by the former World Championships medallist Antim Panghal and rising stars like Neha, Priya, Sujeet Kalkal, and Jaideep.

On the other hand, the Paris Olympics medallist Aman Sehrawat and former world championships medallist Deepak Punia have decided to skip the event.

This is the final senior international tournament, which will offer ranking points that will help a wrestler to earn a better seeding for the coming World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

The reigning world championships medalist, Antim, will be chasing important ranking points and earning a good seeding as she is currently just outside the top 8 (10th) in the women's 53 Kg discipline.

The other top names, who will be aiming for medals, are the current Asian champion Manisha Bhanwala (62 kg) and the rising men's freestyle wrestlers Sujeet Kalkal (65 Kg) and Jaideep (74 kg).

Hungary Ranking Series Indian Squad

Men's Freestyle (FS) - Rahul (57 Kg), Udit (61 Kg), Sujeet (65 Kg), Jaideep(74 Kg), Chander Mohan (79 Kg), Vicky (97 Kg)

Women's Freestyle (WW) - Neelam (50 Kg), Priyanshi Prajapat (50 Kg), Antim Panghal (53 Kg), Pushpa (55 Kg), Neha (57 Kg), Manisha (62 Kg), Harshita (72 Kg), Priya (76 Kg)

Men's Greco-Roman (GR) - Anil Mor (55 Kg), Sumit (60 Kg), Neeraj (67 Kg), Ankit (72 Kg), Nishant Phogat (77 Kg), Karan Kamboj (87 Kg), Nitesh (97 Kg)

Hungary Ranking Series Schedule

17th July (All Times in IST)

2:00 PM - Preliminary Round (FS - 57, 61, 65, 70, 79, 97, 125kg)

5:00 PM - Semi-finals

8:30 PM - Finals

18th July

2:00 PM - Preliminary Round (FS - 74, 86, 92Kg, WW -50, 53, 57, 59, 72kg)

5:00 PM - Semi-finals

8:30 PM - Finals

19th July

2:00 PM - Preliminary Round (WW -55, 62, 66, 68, 76kg, GR -72, 87, 130Kg)

5:00 PM - Semi-finals

8:30 PM - Finals

20th July

2:00 PM - Preliminary Round (GR - 55, 60, 63, 67, 77, 82, 97kg)

5:00 PM - Semi-finals

8:30 PM - Finals

Where to Watch?

All the bouts will be live-streamed on the United World Wrestling's official website and app, UWW+.