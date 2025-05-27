Haryana dominates U17 National Wrestling Championship

The Under-17 Free Style, Greco-Roman Style, and Women’s National Wrestling Championship 2025 were held successfully between the 25th and 27th May at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Palwal, Haryana.

The championship was held under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The competition began on 25th May 2025 with Free Style Wrestling, inaugurated by the Hon’ble Sports Minister of Haryana, Sh. Gaurav Gautam.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the country and showcased some of India’s finest young wrestling talents.

The WFI maintained a strict stance on age verification, disqualifying 10–15 wrestlers who were found to be overaged. Among them was Yash Kumar (DOB: 20/07/2008), son of Sh. Parveen Kumar from Delhi, who was disqualified despite recently winning a Gold Medal at the Khelo India Youth Games in Patna.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy on age fraud, the WFI announced it would approach the General Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) to mandate a bone age test for Yash Kumar.

Several other overaged wrestlers from different states were also disqualified, underscoring WFI’s commitment to fairness and transparency.

Due to the age restrictions enforced by WFI, wrestlers from states not traditionally seen as medal contenders—such as Odisha and Telangana—also found success in this year’s championship.

Haryana emerged as the undisputed leader in all three categories—Free Style, Greco-Roman Style, and Women’s Wrestling—securing the top position across the board. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi followed closely in various categories.

The Wrestling Federation of India expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the championship and emphasized its continued commitment to promoting integrity, discipline, and sportsmanship in wrestling. The event not only celebrated athletic excellence but also reinforced the importance of fairness in competition.

In view of the limited time between events and the registration deadline of 28th May 2025 on UWW Athena, the WFI has decided to select the Gold Medal winners from this championship as India’s official entries for the Under-17 Asian Championship, scheduled to be held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, in June 2025.

Gold Winners

Free Style Wrestling

Shivam – 45 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Mahsun Bin Ali – 48 Kg – Telangana (TEL)

Dhanraj Jamnik – 51 Kg – Maharashtra (MAH)

Nishant – 55 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Sitender – 60 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Gourav Punia – 65 Kg – Delhi (DEL)

Sujay Tanpure – 71 Kg – Maharashtra (MAH)

Saurabh Yadav – 80 Kg – Uttar Pradesh (U P)

Arjun Ruhil – 92 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Lacky – 110 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Greco Roman Style

Yash Kashinath Kamanna – 45 Kg – Maharashtra (MAH)

Aditya Jadhav – 48 Kg – Maharashtra (MAH)

Yuvraj Kammana – 51 Kg – Maharashtra (MAH)

Ashish Kumar – 55 Kg – Punjab (PUB)

Ritesh – 60 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Anuj – 65 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Vinit – 71 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Sachin Kumar – 80 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Nitin – 92 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Hardeep – 110 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Women Wrestling

Cheshta – 40 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Rachana – 43 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Rutuja Gurav – 46 Kg – Maharashtra (MAH)

Anjali – 49 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Saarika – 53 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Moni – 57 Kg – Delhi (DEL)

Tina Punia – 61 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Ashvini Vishnoi – 65 Kg – Rajasthan (RAJ)

Manisha – 69 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Kajal – 73 Kg – Haryana (HAR)

Medal Tally Overview

Free Style Wrestling

1st: Haryana – 10 Medals (5 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze)

2nd: Uttar Pradesh – 5 Medals (1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze)

3rd: Maharashtra – 5 Medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Greco-Roman Style Wrestling

1st: Haryana – 8 Medals (6 Gold, 2 Silver)

2nd: Maharashtra – 9 Medals (3 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze)

3rd: Punjab – 4 Medals (1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Women’s Wrestling

1st: Haryana – 10 Medals (7 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze)

2nd: Delhi – 7 Medals (1 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze)

3rd: Uttar Pradesh – 6 Medals (2 Silver, 4 Bronze)

Team Championship Points

Free Style

Haryana – 205

Uttar Pradesh – 135

Maharashtra – 125

Greco-Roman Style

Haryana – 200

Maharashtra – 185

Punjab – 104

Women’s Wrestling

Haryana – 230

Delhi – 154

Uttar Pradesh – 122.