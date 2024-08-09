Harish Salve to represent IOA in Vinesh Phogat disqualification case

In a crucial development, Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel, will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) before the Ad-hoc body of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday in Paris.

The hearing will address the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024. Salve, known for his expertise in international arbitration and high-profile legal matters, will participate virtually at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

The case revolves around Vinesh’s disqualification from the women's 50kg category for weighing 100 grams more on Wednesday morning ahead of her gold medal bout.

This decision has sparked considerable controversy and disappointment. The IOA, determined to challenge the disqualification, has turned to Salve to seek a reversal.

The ad hoc division of CAS, established in Paris to handle urgent Olympic-related disputes, will oversee the hearing.

The division, led by President Michael Lenard from the USA, is situated within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement. The hearing will start at 1:30 pm IST.

Harsh Salve's extensive experience in international arbitration is expected to provide a strong defence for Phogat.

Following his disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling. In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, signalling the end of her wrestling career.

Wrestling Federation of India President, Sanjay Singh, has urged Phogat to reconsider her retirement decision, suggesting that it may have been made in the heat of the moment.

Singh emphasized Phogat's significant contributions to the sport and advised her to consult with family and sports officials before making a final decision.