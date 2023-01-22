Haryana Congress chief contemplating filing defamation case against WFI chief

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said he is contemplating filing a defamation case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly dragging him and his son Deepender Hooda in the row over sexual harassment charges against Singh.

The former Haryana chief minister also reiterated his demand for an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled against the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a 'dictator' by some of the country's top grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

Talking to reporters in Rohtak, Hooda said Singh has unnecessarily dragged his name along with that of his MP-son Deepender Singh Hooda in the matter. He said he is contemplating to file a defamation case against the WFI chairman.

Earlier speaking to a TV channel, the WFI head had said, "The protesting players have become a toy in the hands of the Congress and Deepender Hooda. This type of conspiracy was hatched against me by the Congress almost three decades ago. Once again the conspiracy has been done. I had earlier said that there was a conspiracy, and big powers are behind it. Now these forces are coming out in the open," he had said.

Hooda underlined that sportspersons are the pride of the country and they should get justice.

Asked about the sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, he said, "There should be a fair inquiry into the allegations levelled against him. For this, it is necessary that Sandeep Singh steps down."

Meanwhile, Hooda said his party is fully prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the Haryana Assembly election. On the state polls due later next year, he said people have made up their minds to bring back the Congress in the state.

"This was visible in the historic support received by Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP ruling combine in Haryana, he said, "Today there are a lot of problems before the people. The Congress will go to people on issues like corruption, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime and drug abuse."

Supporting the demands of sugarcane farmers, Hooda said, "The farmers are demanding a rate of Rs 450 per quintal (as against the current Rs 362). The Haryana government should at least give the farmers the same rate as that of Punjab (Rs 380)."

Hooda added that during the previous Congress government, there was a record increase of 165 per cent in the rate of sugarcane, while during the BJP regime, it was increased by only 17 per cent.

About Congress' 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign, an extension of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly said the party will meet on January 25 to discuss about the event details.

"The Haryana Congress will leave no stone unturned to make this programme a success. Like Bharat Jodo Yatra, it will also get a historical support," he stated.

The 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign has been planned from January 26 to March 26 to spread the message of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country.