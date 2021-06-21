Four Indian wrestlers seeded in Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar were on Monday seeded in their respective categories for the Tokyo Olympics in July-August.

The 65kg top four seeds at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.



1. Gadzhimurad RASHIDOV 🇷🇺

2. @BajrangPunia 🇮🇳

3. Daulet NIYAZBEKOV 🇰🇿

4. Ismail MUSZUKAJEV 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/rqTkLrBbaf — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) June 21, 2021

Both Bajrang and Deepak have been seeded second in the 65kg and 86kg category while Ravi has been seeded fourth in the 57kg.

The 86kg top four seeds at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.



1. Hassan YAZDANICHARATI 🇮🇷

2. Deepak PUNIA 🇮🇳

3. Myles AMINE 🇸🇲

4. Artur NAIFONOV 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/mF629TuwsL — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) June 21, 2021

Star female wrestler Vinesh is the top seed in the 53kg category.

The 57kg top four seeds at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.



1. @StevanMicic 🇷🇸

2. Zavur UGUEV 🇷🇺

3. @suleymanatli7 🇹🇷

4. Kumar RAVI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ytBMIF7Gbe — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) June 21, 2021

Russia's Rashidov Gadzhimurad is the top seed in men's 65kg, Serbia's Stevan Micic in the 57kg and Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati in the 86kg.



Sumit Malik, who had won an Olympic quota in the 125kg category, has been provisionally suspended by world body UWW for failing a dope test.

Out of the Indians who have qualified, the seasoned Bajrang and Vinesh have a good chance of winning a medal.