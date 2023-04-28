Delhi Police to register FIR against WFI chief Brij Bushan

The Delhi Police apprised the Supreme Court that it has decided to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday, over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR would be registered today.

"We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today," Mehta told the bench, which was hearing the plea.

The bench also directed the Delhi Police commissioner to make an assessment of the threat perception and provide adequate security to one of the minor girls, who is an alleged victim of sexual assault.

The country's top wrestlers have been on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday, April 23, over the matter.