Delhi Police files chargesheet against WFI chief for sexual harassment

Delhi Police team reached the Patiala House court to file a status report in the case that involves WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday.

Finally sticking to a deadline, another team of Delhi police has filed the chargesheet in the case at Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital. "The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC," said Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava.

Sources said that the chargesheet contains statements of over 150 witnesses, but they also claimed that the chargesheet was 'weak'.

The WFI Chief has been charged with various sexual offenses including assault, sexual harassment, and stalking.

However, Delhi Police recommended the cancellation of the case filed by a minor wrestler against the WFI chief. The police told the court that no corroborative evidence was found against the WFI chief.

"The cancellation report has been filed," said public prosecutor Atul Srivastava after Delhi Police filed a cancellation report in the POCSO case against Brij Bhushan. The case was based on the allegations of the minor's father, who recorded a fresh statement, later withdrawing the sexual assault charges.

"In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the minor victim and the victim herself," Delhi Police said.

Earlier last week, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed in this case against WFI Chief.

In April, Delhi Police registered two separate FIRs against Brij Bhushan based on sexual harassment allegations.

The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty.

