Delhi court closes POCSO case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

A Delhi court accepted the cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against the former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday.

The cancellation report was filed by the police around two years back in June 2023 after the minor girl in question retracted the allegations made before a magistrate.

Earlier, the father of the girl had lodged a complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and stalking.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the police had filed a 550-page cancellation report of the POCSO case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the father-daughter duo withdrew their complaints.

The father, in fact, had stated that he filed a fake sexual harassment complaint to get back at Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for perceived injustice to the girl, as per PTI.

The police had then recommended filing a cancellation report for the POCSO case.

While the POCSO case has been closed, the trial is underway against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in one FIR wherein six wrestlers had levelled allegations of sexual assault against him.

A former MP from India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has continued to maintain his innocence.



