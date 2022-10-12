Court frames charges against wrestler Sushil Kumar in Chatrasal Stadium murder case

Delhi court on Wednesday framed charges against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, setting the stage for their trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand framed charges against Kumar and other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

A detailed order is awaited.

Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium on May 4, 2021 over an alleged property dispute.



Dhankar later succumbed to injuries and, according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

The Delhi Police had arrested the wrestler on May 23.

The sportsman has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

In the first charge sheet which was filed by the police on August 2 last year, the police had said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

Last year, a trial court here had refused to grant bail to Kumar while noting his previous criminal involvement and the apprehension of threat to his life due to enmity. The trial court had said that prima facie, he is visible in the video of the alleged incident and could be clearly seen causing severe injuries.Court frames charges against wrestler Sushil Kumar