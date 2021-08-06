Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 2
Bronze 3
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling LIVE Day 14, August 6th — Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla kick off their campaigns — Updates, scores, results, blog

Welcome to the Bridge's Live Blog For Day 14 for Wrestling

Bajrang Punia Seema Bisla Wrestling
X

Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla (Sources: Inside Sport)

By

Ananth Narasimman

Updated: 2021-08-06T07:15:23+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Wrestling on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65 Kg) and Seema Bisla (50 Kg) kick off their campaigns with hopes of landing up on the podium.

Follow us as we bring you all the latest updates.

Bajrang Punia Indian wrestling Wrestling Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X