Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 2
Bronze 4
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling LIVE Day 15, August 7th — Bajrang Punia aims to get on the podium— Updates, scores, results, blog

Welcome to The Bridge's live blog for day 15 for wrestling

Bajrang Punia
X

Bajrang Punia (Source: The New Indian Express)

By

Ananth Narasimman

Updated: 2021-08-07T16:25:41+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Wrestling on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia will be facing off against either Senegal's Diatta Adama or Kazhakastan's Niyazbekov Daulat in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow us as we bring you all the latest updates.

Live Updates

>Load More
Bajrang Punia Wrestling Indian wrestling Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X