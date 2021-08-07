Wrestling
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling LIVE Day 15, August 7th — Bajrang Punia aims to get on the podium— Updates, scores, results, blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Wrestling on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.
The ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia will be facing off against either Senegal's Diatta Adama or Kazhakastan's Niyazbekov Daulat in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2021 10:55 AM GMT
Utter domination from start to finish!
Bajrang Punia did not allow Niyazbekov to get into the game or find his groove as he dominated from start to finish. Pure class from the Indian ace.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:54 AM GMT
Bajrang wins the bronze!
What an amazing performance from the ace Indian wrestler, who evens the score with Niyazbekov after his world championship defeat.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Cometh the man, cometh the moment!
Bajrang Punia is two points away from an Olympic bronze medal.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:51 AM GMT
Niyazbekov is on the retreat and is on the verge of being warned for passivity again!
- 7 Aug 2021 10:49 AM GMT
Three minutes to go for a 3rd placed finish!
Come on Bajrang!
- 7 Aug 2021 10:49 AM GMT
Bajrang is being proactive and lunges!
Bajrang is on his A-game as he lunges to push the Kazhakstani out to lead 2-0 at the break.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Niyazbekov is on the clock for passivity!
The Kazakhstani is on the lock for being too passive and loses a point.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:46 AM GMT
Bajrang comes out aggressive!
Bajrang seems to have learnt from his semifinals bout and comes out with more intent.