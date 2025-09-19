Bajrang Punia to Antim Panghal: List of Indian wrestlers with multiple World medals

Antim Panghal concluded India's lackluster freestyle campaign on a high note, winning the bronze medal and ending the country's medal drought at the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia.

This also meant that India would continue its streak of securing at least one medal in every World Wrestling Championships, which began in 2018.

This was India's first medal from this edition of the Wrestling World Championships, but overall, this was the country's 25th medal in the history of this sport.

The 21-year-old Antim has also become just the third Indian wrestler to win more than one medal by defending her bronze medal in the women's 53Kg catgeory.

Here is the list of Indian wrestlers who have multiple medals at the World Wrestling Championships:

Bajrang Punia (1 Silver, 3 Bronze)

The Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia is the most successful wrestler at the world championships in terms of the number of medals, as he has four medals to his name.

He claimed his first World Championships medal, a bronze, in 2013 in Budapest in the men's 60kg category, but had to wait five years for his next medal, a silver—his only one—in 2018 in the same country.

Bajrang added two more bronze medals to his name in the 2019 and 2022 editions, marking him as one of the greatest and most consistent wrestlers of India.

Vinesh Phogat (2 Bronze)

The three-time Olympian might have a tough time at he pinnacle of sport, but she has always shown her class in other major competitions, which included two world c'ships medals.

Vinesh was the first Indian woman to clinch two medals at this competition, after winning a bronze medal in the 2022 edition, following her bronze from the 2019 Nur-Sultan World C'ships.

Only Vinesh Phogat and Antim Panghal are the two women wrestlers who have won multiple medals for India at the World Championships!

Antim Panghal (2 Bronze)

The youngster Antim Panghal is now the third Indian to have won a second medal at the World Championships with her win last night against Emma Malmgren of Sweden.

Coincidentally, both her bronze medal-winning bout were against Emma, firstly in the 2023 Belgrade edition and then in this current edition.

She is just 21 and already has two world medals, which is also a remarkable feat, and she will be aiming to break Bajrang's record and add a few more Medals in the coming years.