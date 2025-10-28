Asian Youth Games: Yashita wins girls' 61kg wrestling gold

Yashita bagged India's first-ever wrestling gold medal on Tuesday as the sport made its debut at the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

Competing in the girls' 61kg weight class, Yashita clinched the gold medal on criteria after she was level at 5-5 with Kazakhstan's Zhaidar Mukat in the final.

Yashita's triumph marked the fourth gold medal for India at the age-group continental games, having previously won both the men's and women's kabaddi titles and a clean & jerk gold in weightlifting via Preetismitha Bhoi.





Elsewhere, the table tennis mixed doubles pair of Syndrela Das and Sarthak Arya clinched a bronze medal, earlier in the day.

Syndrela and Sarthak fizzled out 2-3 to China's Hu Yi and Yiren Tang after a strong start in the semi-finals.

However, India's biggest success story of the day was boxing with as many as six pugilists from the country making it to the gold medal bouts.

Out of the six boxers who reached the finals, five were girls – Khushi Chand (46kg), Chandrika Pujari (54kg), Harnoor Kaur (66kg), Anshika (+80kg), and Ahaana (50kg).

Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam in boys' 50kg was the only Indian male to reach the boxing final.

Anant Deshmukh, meanwhile, pocketed the bronze medal in boys' 66kg after losing out to Kazakhstan's Danial Shalkarbay in the semi-finals.