Asian Youth Games: Jaiveer, Moni bag gold medals in wrestling

India's medal rush at the 2025 Asian Youth Games continued as Jaiveer Singh and Moni clinched a gold medal apiece on Wednesday.

Competing in the boys' 55kg, Jaiveer finished on the top of the podium with a victory by fall against Japan's Yamato Furusawa.

Jaiveer was trailing 0-6 in the bout and looked slated to return with a silver when he pinned the Japanese grappler to turn the tides and win the gold medal.





Later in the day, Moni won India's third gold medal in wrestling at the 2025 Asian Youth Games by winning the girls' 57kg title.

Up against Krgyzstan's Sezim Zholdoshbekova in the gold medal bout, Moni registered a dominant 10-0 victory to claim the title.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Punia (boys' 65kg) and Ashvini Vishnoi (girls' 69kg) lost their respective finals to return with a silver medal apiece.

In the bronze medal bouts, Rachna succeeded in girls' 43kg whereas Komal Verma also registered a win in girls' 49kg to add to India's medal tally.

India is currently placed tenth in the 2025 Asian Youth Games medal tally with 6 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze medals against their name.