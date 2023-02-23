UWW shifts Asian Wrestling Champions to Astana from Delhi

The United World Wrestling has moved the Asian Championships to Astana, Kazakstan after stripping India of the hosting rights.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi, India from March 28 to April 2, will now take place in the Kazakhstan capital between April 7-15 with final dates to be confirmed.



UWW was forced to change the host of the continental championships due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian sports ministry against the Wrestling Federation of India.

Despite multiple requests from the oversight committee to postpone the event, the world body decided to change the hosts. Indian wrestlers will be allowed to be a part of this event.

BREAKING - The Asian Championships will now be held in Astana, Kazakhstan https://t.co/ZDDJFDp8FZ — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) February 23, 2023

Astana hosted the 2019 World Championships with grand success and Kazakhstan was the host of the Asian Championships in 2021 as well. The city of Almaty also hosted the third Ranking Series event last year.



Apart from the senior competition, the U17 and U23 Asian Championships are set to return to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a second straight year. The tournament will take place from June 10 to 18.



The dates of the U15 and U20 Asian Championships have been modified and they will now take place in Amman, Jordan from July 12 to 20.

