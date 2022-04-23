CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya wins first gold for India — Live Updates

Ravi Dahiya (57kg) won India's first gold medal at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships. Bajrang Punia (65kg) settled for silver.

Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia Wrestling
X

Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-23T16:37:06+05:30

Tokyo Olympic medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will fight for gold after winning their respective semifinal matches at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Gourav Baliyan is the third Indian in running for a gold medal. Satywart Kadiyan (97kg) and Naveen (70kg) will fight for bronze medals.

Live Updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Wrestling Indian wrestling Ravi Dahiya Bajrang Punia 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X