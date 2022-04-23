Wrestling
Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya wins first gold for India — Live Updates
Ravi Dahiya (57kg) won India's first gold medal at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships. Bajrang Punia (65kg) settled for silver.
Tokyo Olympic medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will fight for gold after winning their respective semifinal matches at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Gourav Baliyan is the third Indian in running for a gold medal. Satywart Kadiyan (97kg) and Naveen (70kg) will fight for bronze medals.
Live Updates:
- 23 April 2022 11:05 AM GMT
Bajrang Punia loses 1-3, settles for silver
Bajrang fails to close the gap. Loses a low-scoring final, settles for silver.
- 23 April 2022 11:01 AM GMT
Bajrang trails 1-3 with 1 minute left
Excellent defence being shown by both wrestlers. The Iranian now made to concede a point for passivity.
Khalili then gets in a position to score and grabs a 3-1 lead.
- 23 April 2022 10:59 AM GMT
Bajrang trails 0-1 after 3 minutes
No points scored by either wrestler in the first two minutes. Bajrang then concedes a point from the referee.
Both wrestlers stay locked as the whistle blows to signal the halfway mark.
- 23 April 2022 10:51 AM GMT
Bajrang Punia steps out
The bronze medal matches are now over in 65 kg Freestyle. Bajrang Punia is set to fight Iran's Amouzadkhalili for the gold now.
- 23 April 2022 10:40 AM GMT
Bajrang Punia to fight for gold
Ravi ran through his opponent after going 0-2 down. How will Bajrang Punia fare in his final? Coming up next.
- 23 April 2022 10:32 AM GMT
Ravi wins by technical superiority, wins 3rd consecutive Asian gold
Seconds into the second half, Ravi ends the fight! Wins by technical superiority as he goes up 12-2.
A third straight Asian Championship title for Ravi Dahiya!
- 23 April 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Ravi leads 8-2 after 3 minutes
Now Ravi gets hold of Kalzhan's ankles to get level at 2-2. Then he goes for a double leg attack again, and holds on for the points.
Then there's a flurry of points as Ravi gets hold of Kalzhan from behind and rolls him over a couple of points. It's 8-2 at the halfway mark.
- 23 April 2022 10:27 AM GMT
Ravi trails 0-2 after 1.5 minutes
Early verbal warning given to Dahiya. Kalzhan takes an early 2-0 lead.
- 23 April 2022 10:23 AM GMT
Ravi Dahiya steps out
Ravi Dahiya is ready to rumble! Are you?
- 23 April 2022 10:07 AM GMT
57 kg Freestyle bronze medal matches underway
All the matches are set to take place on Mat B. Starting with the bronze medal matches in 57 kg Freestyle. Mongolia and Japan battling it out for the first medal in this weight category.
Ravi would be warming up for his gold medal match, set to take place after this