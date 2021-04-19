We will continue the trend of bringing home Olympics medal — Asian Wrestling Champion Ravi Dahiya

Olympics-bound Ravi Dahiya, who won the gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2021 in Almaty, Uzbekistan, is raring to go for the upcoming games in Tokyo. Ravi has been a part of the Government of India's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in October 2019 after he had won a bronze medal at the Senior World Championships and also in the process earned an Olympics quota in the men's 57kg freestyle category.

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya retained his Asian Wrestling Championship title but Bajrang Punia settled for a silver medal after withdrawing from the final due to elbow injury! #AsianWrestlingChampionships pic.twitter.com/NWeEZrFo1w — All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) April 18, 2021

The support provided to Ravi from TOPS in the Olympic cycle includes the following:



● Towards International training and competitions = Rs. 5,07,981/- ● Out of Pocket Allowance = Rs 9,00,000/- till April 19 2021 ● TOTAL = Rs. 14,07,981/- approx Current Training Base: SAI Sonepat Showing his gratitude towards the Sports Authority of India and the TOPS support, Ravi mentions, "Sports Authority of India and TOPS are doing their best to help us. The TOPS has benefitted me a lot. Training has gone a notch higher and they have given us good sparring partners, more international exposures, physiotherapists and I also have a personal foreign coach now. Camps were also set up with utmost safety during the Covid times."

Ravi's personal coach is Kamal Malikov, who was recently funded by the TOPS to be alongside his ward during the Asian meet in Uzbekistan. "Kamal sir is very disciplined and is very hard working. I want to give back to him in the best way by providing the best result for myself in the Olympics," Ravi said on his coach.



Ravi's won all three bouts in an emphatic fashion at the Asian Wrestling Championships against Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Safarov, Palestine's Ali MM Aburumaila and Iran's Alireza Nosratolah Sarlak, respectively. From the Olympics, his target is set. "A medal is a medal but my personal ambition is to bring home the gold as it is what India needs the most. My only hope is to do something good for the country! Every Olympics, we are bringing home medals in wrestling since 2008 and the trend will continue this year as well," Ravi added.

