Asian Wrestling C'ships: Aman Sehrawat leads India’s medal charge in Bishkek - preview

India heads into the Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 with a blend of proven names and rising talent, hoping to build on last year’s 10-medal haul when the continental event gets underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 6 to 12.



With Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat spearheading the campaign, the focus will be on whether India can convert its consistent podium finishes into more gold medals this time around.

Aman Sehrawat at the centre of India’s ambitions

There is a certain inevitability about the spotlight falling on Aman Sehrawat.

Still early in his career but already an Olympic medallist, Aman enters the 61kg category as one of India’s strongest medal hopes. It’s a division he has grown comfortable in, having already picked up international medals this season, including a silver at the Zagreb Open.

But Bishkek will test him differently. With Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev, a Paris Olympic bronze medallist, likely sharing the bracket, Aman’s path to gold could hinge on navigating one high-pressure bout.

Around him, India’s men’s freestyle squad carries depth. Ankush steps into a wide-open 57kg category, while Sujeet Kalkal arrives in 65kg with serious momentum after an unbeaten run this year. In Greco-Roman, Sunil Kumar once again anchors the team, bringing both experience and consistency in the 87kg division.

A women’s squad in transition

If the men’s team leans on continuity, the women’s squad reflects change.

The biggest shift comes with the absence of Antim Panghal, who failed to make the team after an unexpected loss at the national trials. In her place, Meenakshi Goyat steps into the 53kg category, adding a fresh dynamic to the lineup.

Manisha Bhanwala’s decision to drop down to 57kg after winning gold at 62kg last year is another storyline to watch. Weight changes at this level are never just tactical; they reshape entire brackets and how she adapts could influence India’s medal tally.

Alongside them, emerging wrestlers like Neha Sangwan and Mansi Lather will look to convert promise into podium finishes, continuing India’s strong tradition in women’s wrestling at the Asian level.

The scale of the challenge becomes clearer when looking beyond India’s squad.

Iran continues to arrive with relentless depth, Japan’s technical precision remains unmatched, and Central Asian nations, particularly Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, are closing gaps quickly.

There are compelling narratives everywhere. Olympic champion Razambek Jamalov returns after a long injury break, while several weight classes feature world and Olympic medallists packed into the same brackets. For Indian wrestlers, there will be no easy draws, only opportunities to prove themselves against the very best.

Full Indian squad for Asian Wrestling Championships 2026

Women’s freestyle

Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Meenakshi Goyat (53kg), Hansika Lamba (55kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Neha Sangwan (59kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Monika (65kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Harshita (72kg), Kajal Dhochak (76kg)

Men’s freestyle

Ankush (57kg), Aman Sehrawat (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Abhimanyou (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), Vicky (97kg), Dinesh (125kg)

Greco-Roman

Lalit (55kg), Sahil (60kg), Sunny Kumar (63kg), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg), Anil (72kg), Aman (77kg), Prince (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Joginder Rathee (130kg)

Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 schedule (IST)

April 6 (Monday)

Greco-Roman 55kg, 63kg, 77kg, 87kg, 130kg – Qualification & Semi-finals

April 7 (Tuesday)

Greco-Roman repechage + new weight qualifications

Finals (selected Greco categories)

April 8 (Wednesday)

Greco finals

Women’s freestyle (50kg, 55kg, 59kg, 68kg, 76kg) begins

April 9 (Thursday)

Women’s freestyle continues

Finals (selected categories)

April 10 (Friday)

Women’s finals

Men’s freestyle (57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 79kg, 97kg)

April 11 (Saturday)

Men’s freestyle continues (including 61kg – Aman Sehrawat)

April 12 (Sunday)

Final day – Men’s freestyle medal bouts

(All sessions begin from 11:00 AM IST, evening sessions from around 4:15–5:30 PM IST)

Where to watch Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 live in India

Live streaming: United World Wrestling (UWW) official website

TV broadcast: No live telecast available in India