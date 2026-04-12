Asian Wrestling Championships 2026: India finishes with 17 medals

India concluded its campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Bishkek with two silver medals and one bronze on the final day, taking its overall tally to 17 medals.

The Indian contingent finished with two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals across categories. The men’s freestyle team contributed significantly with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals, while the women’s squad secured one silver and four bronze.

On the final day, India had two wrestlers competing for gold but fell short in both bouts. In the 61kg freestyle final, Aman lost 10-13 to North Korea’s Kwang Myong Kim in a high-scoring contest. The Paris Olympics bronze medallist was competing in a higher weight category after previously finding success in the 57kg division.

In the 86kg final, Mukul Dahiya was defeated 0-7 by Iran’s Kamran Ghasempour, adding another silver to India’s tally.

Dinesh secures Bronze to close campaign

India’s final medal came through Dinesh in the 125kg freestyle category, where he registered a dominant 12-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Arslanbek Turdubekov to claim bronze.

The overall performance highlights India’s consistent presence across weight categories, with a strong showing from both freestyle and women’s wrestling teams. The campaign also underlined areas for improvement, particularly in converting final appearances into gold medals.

With 17 medals in total, India wraps up the continental meet with one of its more comprehensive performances in recent editions.