Asian Games bound greco-roman wrestlers leave for special training in Romania

Six Indian wrestlers, bound for the 19th Asian Games, have departed for a special training camp in Romania on Friday along with three support staff.



The 15-day tour is cleared and sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the 'Assistance to NSF Scheme'. Under this assistance, athletes' training, boarding and lodging, airfare and visa costs will be taken care of.

Apart from this, the athletes will receive Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA), among other expenditures.

During the visit, the team will also participate in Ion Cornianu and Ladislau Simon event on August 18-20.

Six Greco- Roman Wrestlers: