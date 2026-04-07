Asian Wrestling C'ships: Lalit Sehrawat wins India's first Greco-Roman silver medal in 3 years

Lalit Sehrawat clinched the men's 55kg silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.

This was India's first silver medal in Greco-Roman at the continental championships in three years. The last person to do so was Rupin Gahlawat in the same weight class at the 2023 edition.

Lalit had a solid win in the semi-final against the reigning world championship medallist Huoying Shi, but could not continue the momentum and lost the gold medal bout 0-9 to Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Botirov.

The 23-year-old has had a great year so far, winning a medal in his second consecutive tournament, following the bronze medal from the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series.

🚨#news l Lalit Sehrawat wins silver in men's 55kg Greco-Roman🥈🇮🇳



He goes down 0-9 to Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Botirov in the final but this is India's first silver in the Greco-Roman category in 3 years🔥💪#LalitSehrawat #Wrestling #GrecoRoman #IndianWrestling #IndianSports pic.twitter.com/AVr5amEBi4 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 7, 2026

On the other hand, one of India's most decorated Greco-Roman wrestlers, Sunil Kumar, clinched his sixth medal at the Asian Championships.

The former champion won the bronze medal with a close 5-4 win over Mukhammadkodir Rasulov of Uzbekistan in the men's 87kg.

He came from behind to recover a four-point deficit after using two powerful gut wrenches on two passivity calls against the Uzbek wrestler.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Aman Baroniya had a heartbreak, losing a very close 77kg bronze medal bout 14-15 in a high-scoring affair to Yeonghun Noh of South Korea.

India confirmed one more medal as Nitesh Siwach (97Kg) reached the final with a 7-2 win over China's Zegang Wang to improve on his bronze from the last edition.