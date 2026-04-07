Wrestling
Asian Wrestling C'ships: Lalit Sehrawat wins India's first Greco-Roman silver medal in 3 years
Nitesh Siwach entered the final of the men's 97 kg category to improve on his bronze from the last edition.
Lalit Sehrawat clinched the men's 55kg silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.
This was India's first silver medal in Greco-Roman at the continental championships in three years. The last person to do so was Rupin Gahlawat in the same weight class at the 2023 edition.
Lalit had a solid win in the semi-final against the reigning world championship medallist Huoying Shi, but could not continue the momentum and lost the gold medal bout 0-9 to Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Botirov.
The 23-year-old has had a great year so far, winning a medal in his second consecutive tournament, following the bronze medal from the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series.
On the other hand, one of India's most decorated Greco-Roman wrestlers, Sunil Kumar, clinched his sixth medal at the Asian Championships.
The former champion won the bronze medal with a close 5-4 win over Mukhammadkodir Rasulov of Uzbekistan in the men's 87kg.
He came from behind to recover a four-point deficit after using two powerful gut wrenches on two passivity calls against the Uzbek wrestler.
Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Aman Baroniya had a heartbreak, losing a very close 77kg bronze medal bout 14-15 in a high-scoring affair to Yeonghun Noh of South Korea.
India confirmed one more medal as Nitesh Siwach (97Kg) reached the final with a 7-2 win over China's Zegang Wang to improve on his bronze from the last edition.