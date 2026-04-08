Asian Wrestling C'ships: Nitesh Siwach wins silver medal; Bronze for Prince, Sachin

Nitesh Siwach clinched the men's 97kg silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday.

This was India's second silver medal at these championships after Lalit Sehrawat in the 55kg, finishing the Greco-Roman category with five medals, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

Nitesh had a good tournament, claiming two wins on technical superiority before the final, where he bowed down 1-7 to Paris Olympic champion Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi of Iran.

However, the 24-year-old upgraded his bronze medal from the last edition, adding his name to the exclusive list of Indian wrestlers who have had multiple Asian medals in the Olympic category.

SILVER🥈 medal for Nitesh Siwach in the men's 97kg Greco-Roman category, at the Asian #Wrestling Championships 🤼🇮🇳



He went down 1-7 to Paris Olympic champion Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi of Iran in the final, but managed to upgrade his bronze medal from last edition. pic.twitter.com/Dr9K5blGKI — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 8, 2026

On the other hand, Sachin Sahrawat wins the men's 67kg bronze medal at Asian C'ships, defeating Uzbekistan's Abdumalik Aminov 6-5 in the bronze medal match to bag his second Asian medal.

Following him, the 20-year-old Prince also bagged a bronze with a technical superiority win over Didar Amannazarov of Turkmenistan in the men's 82kg Greco-Roman category.

Indian women's freestyle wrestlers also began their campaign, but none of the five wrestlers was able to reach the final and will be hoping for a bronze via repechage.