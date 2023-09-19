Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake video, MMS

Star wrestler Anshu Malik, the World Championships and Commonwealth Games silver medallist, has become a victim of a fake video as an MMS has surfaced on social media, featuring her face.



The 30-second video, using Anshu's morphed photograph, became viral on Monday.

Based on a complaint filed by Anshu's father, Dharamvir Malik, the Sardar Police Station in Jind, Haryana, lodged an FIR against the culprits.

On Tuesday, Haryana police called the video fake as they arrested one person involved in the offence. A case has been filed under the IT Act.

'Conspiracy to defame me'

The 2021 Asian Championships gold medallist Anshu, who is undergoing knee treatment in Chennai, broke down in a video posted on Instagram, alleging a conspiracy against her. The 22-year-old wrestler suffered a knee injury during the Hangzhou Asian Games trials and is currently in Chennai for rehabilitation.

"For the last few days, a fake video was made viral on social media. I should tell everyone that the girl who featured in the video is not me. There was a conspiracy to defame me," said Anshu, one of the wrestlers who accused outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.



"The boy in the video is from Haryana and girl is from Himachal Pradesh. And they are in a relationship. The police has recorded their statements and posted them on social media. The boy who used my name has been arrested. And he has admitted his crime too," added Anshu.

'Dirty comments'

Anshu, who became the first female wrestler from India to win a silver medal in the 57 kg category at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, also alleged that people have blamed her for the video without knowing the truth.

"People are making dirty comments on me because of the video, but not questioning the people who made the video. Did they ever think how my parents and I will feel? We have been going through a mental trauma. People who did not know the truth put the blame on me and made me a culprit in the society," Anshu sobbed.

"People are hurling abuses at my medals and awards that I have won with a lot of hard work and dedication. I always dreamt of making the nation proud. My parents have quit their jobs to fulfil my dream. But people have forgotten all these and are sending me dirty and abusive messages without knowing the reality," she added.

Earlier, Anshu's uncle Sandeep Malik alleged that the 22-year-old wrestler's picture was taken from the internet and morphed.

"The video is of a different girl and boy, and it is about two years old. The girl is from Himachal Pradesh and the boy is from Haryana. They are also local level wrestlers," Sandeep was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.