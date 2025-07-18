Wrestling
Wrestling: Antim Panghal, Harshita clinches ranking series gold
Antim defeated Russia’s Natalia Malysheva 7-4 in a tight final to win her second consecutive Ranking Series gold medal, following her triumph in Mongolia last month.
India’s wrestling star Antim Panghal continued her golden run on the international circuit, clinching the 53kg title at the Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial Ranking Series in Hungary on Friday.
India’s strong form continued as Harshita won the gold medal in the women’s 72kg category, stunning four-time Asian champion Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan with a dominant 10-0 win in the final.
Panghal, the first Indian woman to win a U20 World Championship title, has firmly established herself as one of the brightest prospects in Indian wrestling. Her win in Budapest comes just weeks after a dominant campaign at the Mongolia Ranking Series in June, where she stormed to gold with a series of convincing wins.
Hailing from Bhagana village in Hisar, Haryana, Antim has been a standout performer since her youth. Panghal’s decorated career already features a string of international medals across age-group and senior-level competitions.
She won bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Belgrade and at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Her performances at the Asian Championships have earned her a silver in 2023 (Astana) and bronze in 2025 (Amman).
On the Grand Prix circuit, she secured gold in 2022 (Tunisia) and silver in 2024 (Budapest). Among age-group events, she boasts two World Junior titles (2022 Sofia, 2023 Amman), a U23 Asian silver (2022 Bishkek), U20 Asian gold (2022 Manama), and a bronze at the 2021 U17 World Championships in Budapest.