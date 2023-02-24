Ankit Guliya in bronze contention, Sajan bows out of Egypt Ranking Series

Ankit Gulia will fight for a bronze medal after winning his repechage round but India's other Greco-Roman wrestlers, including top gun Sajan Bhanwala, cut a sorry figure at the UWW Ranking Series event, here on Friday.

Gulia won by technical superiority against Kyrgyzstan's Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu in the first period of the 72kg bout. Once Gulia got his opponent defending from the 'par terre' position, he did not look back and finished the bout in a jiffy with a flurry of gut-wrench moves.

However, Bhanwala made a disappointing exit in the 77kg competition, losing technical superiority to Turkey's Yunus Emre Basar in the first period. He was down 0-7 and his bout ended when the referee awarded two penalty points to his rival.

In the 67kg, Ashu lost his bronze play-off to Kyrgyzstan's Razzak Beuishekeev while Rohit Dahiya could not go beyond the Qualification round in the 82kg category, losing to Swden's Kristoffer Zakarias Berg.

Sunil Kumra had lost to Sweden's Alex Kessidis in the 87kg bronze play-off while Narendra Cheema had lost his 97kg pre-quarterfinal bu technical superiority to Austria's Markus Ragginger.

In heavyweight 130kg, Naveen lost to China's Lingzhe Meng without scoring a point.

In the women's event, talented Sito (57kg) suffered a shock 'by fall' defeat against Bulgaria's Evelina Georgieva Nikolova while Sumitra (62kg) lost by technical superiority to Bulgaria's Mimi Hristova.

In 68kg, Radhika bowed out after losing her quarterfinal to Czech Republic's Adela Hanzlickova on 'criteria' after the scores were tied 7-7. In 76kg, the seasoned Kiran will fight for bronze against Kazakhstan's Elmira Syzdykova after losing her semifinal to China's Juan Wang.

India's top wrestlers are not competing in the tournament.