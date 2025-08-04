Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia headline men’s FS squad for World Wrestling Championships

The 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, world championships medallist Deepak Punia, and Sujeet Kalkal were among the winners at the men's freestyle national trials for the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Lucknow on Monday.

Returning to action after a third-place finish at the Mongolia Ranking Series in June, the 22-year-old Sehrawat showed no signs of rust.

Wrestling in the 57kg freestyle category, he displayed sharp technique and agility, winning both his bouts via technical superiority without conceding any points. His relentless double-leg attacks and swift transitions overwhelmed his opponents, marking a strong comeback to competitive form.

“I feel back to my peak - both physically and mentally. The Mongolia event was my first after a long break, and I’ve learnt from it. Now I’m ready for the World Championship,” Sehrawat told PTI.

“I understand that I made a few mistakes in the Mongolia Ranking Series, but I was even leading 11-6. I’ll take that loss as a lesson,” he added.

In the 65kg category, it was Sujeet who turned heads. Displaying a transformed defensive style and counter-attacking brilliance, Sujeet breezed past Anuj (10-0) and Vishal Kaliraman (8-4).

With Bajrang Punia having stepped away from this weight class, Kalkal’s rise has been significant. His mat movement and strength, refined over the past year under the guidance of his coach and father Dayanand Kalkal, were evident in his commanding displays.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia, now competing in the 92kg category, confirmed his place with commanding wins, including a quick 73-second victory over Manjeet (SSCB). His power and experience were evident throughout the trials.

Among the younger talents, Mukul Dahiya, fresh from U20 selection, proved he’s ready for senior-level wrestling by beating Sachin Jaglan via technical superiority and later outscoring Ashish 7-2 in the 86kg category.

🔸 57 kg – Aman Sehrawat

🔸 61 kg – Udit

🔸 65 kg – Sujeet Kalkal

🔸 70 kg – Rohit

🔸 74 kg – Jaideep

🔸 79 kg – Amit

🔸 86 kg – Mukul Dahiya

Amit (79kg), training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, impressed with fast-paced action and high-scoring moves, including four-point takedowns. Despite suffering a knee twist in the final, he edged out Chander Mohan 9-6 to seal his spot.

In the 74kg division, which saw only two entries, Jaideep clinched his berth with a gritty 12-6 win despite carrying a knee injury.

Rohit, who earlier wrestled in the 65kg category, transitioned successfully to 70kg with convincing victories over Sidharth and Sagar, and a walkover win against Ashwani.

Youngsters Udit (61kg), Vickey (97kg), and Rajat (125kg) also secured places in the Indian team with impressive performances across their weight categories.

India’s men’s freestyle team for World Wrestling Championships 2025:

57kg – Aman Sehrawat

61kg – Udit

65kg – Sujeet Kalkal

70kg – Rohit

74kg – Jaideep

79kg – Amit

86kg – Mukul Dahiya

92kg – Deepak Punia

97kg – Vickey

125kg – Rajat