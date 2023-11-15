Ad-hoc committee warns disbanded WFI for violating IOA Charter

The ad-hoc committee appointed to run the sport of wrestling in the country has warned the disbanded WFI of violating the IOA charter by "illegally" communicating with a state association.

The Indian Olympic Association constituted an ad-hoc committee led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa to run wrestling affairs after the Wrestling Federation of India was suspended following accusations of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by leading grapplers of the country, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

In a letter issued to the disbanded WFI general secretary V N Prasood on Sunday, ad-hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa warned him of "disciplinary measures" and requested him to refrain from activities that "run contrary to the IOA's instructions".

"It has come to our notice that, as the General Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, you have been in continued correspondence with the affiliated units of the WFI, contravening the IOA order," Bajwa has said in his letter.

"Disturbingly, it has been reported that today (Sunday), you issued a circular to the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association, an act deemed unconstitutional and in violation of established laws.

"The Ad-hoc Committee is dedicated to working collaboratively with all affiliated units to enhance the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"However, it is imperative to emphasize that any actions taken in defiance of IOA directives may result in disciplinary measures against those who willingly participate in or persist with such illegal activities, ultimately working against the broader interests of wrestling in India," the letter added.

The IOA ad-hoc committee was supposed to conduct the elections and hand over the functioning of the WFI to the new office-bearers but legal issues have forced several postponements.

Before the World Championships in Belgrade in September the international body, United World Wrestling (UWW), suspended the WFI for failing to hold the elections in the designated time frame.

The letter further added that until an "amicable resolution" is found, people should refrain from such activities.

"In light of these developments, we kindly request that you refrain from any activities that run contrary to the IOA's instructions. It is crucial to comply with the established guidelines to ensure the smooth functioning and progress of the Wrestling Federation of India," wrote the ad-hoc panel member.