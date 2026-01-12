WPL 2026: Sophie Devine's all-round brilliance powers Gujarat Giants to 2nd straight win

Another thriller at the 2026 Women's Premier League lit up the DY Patil Stadium as the Gujarat Giants defeated the Delhi Capitals by just 4 runs in a high-scoring match on Sunday.

Sophie Devine's all-round show powered the Giants to their second consecutive win this season, and Sophie was named the 'Player of the match' for this explosive performance.

Chasing seven runs in the final over with 7 wickets in hand, Delhi lost both the set batters and only managed to score two runs, facing their second straight defeat.

Sophie Devine's Master Class

Gujarat was asked to bat first for the second straight game, and once again, their explosive opening batter Sophie went on an all-out attack from the start.

However, for the third time in her WPL career, Sophie got out in the nervous nineties, scoring 95 runs on 42 deliveries, before handing an easy catch to Sree Charani.

Sophie's wicket put the brakes on the Giants' inning, but then the captain, Ashleigh Gardner, once again came in for rescue, scoring a quick-fire 49 on 26 balls.

History for Nandni Sharma

Although Gaints could not get that big finish because of an outstanding final over from Nandni Sharma, picking up four wickets, including a hat-trick, to restrict them to 209.

While doing so, Nandni also became the first Indian pacer to take a 5-wicket haul in WPL history and just the second Indian bowler after Deepti Sharma to take a hat-trick.

Chasing such a mammoth total, the Delhi Capitals had a brilliant start thanks to the brilliant 90-run partnership between the South African duo of Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt.

But Lizelle also missed out on her century, departing after an 86-run explosive inning with a strike rate of almost 160.

After her wicket, Delhi's hopes were lying all on the Proteas Captain, Laura, who proved them right and guided Delhi towards a win from a really tough position.

Scoring at a strike of more than 200, Laura took Delhi within touching distance, needing only 7 runs from the last over, even as the required rate crossed 13 by the 15th over.

But then, Sophie showed her class in the final over and sent out both the set batters, Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura, conceding only 2 runs from the over and handed Delhi two defeats in 2 days.