Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt power Mumbai Indians to WPL 2025 final

Defending champions Mumbai Indians stormed into their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) final after defeating Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the Eliminator on Thursday.

They will take on Delhi Capitals in the final on Saturday.

Hayley Matthews (77 off 50) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77 off 41) starred with the bat, propelling Mumbai to a formidable total of 213/4 before their bowlers wrapped up Gujarat’s chase at 166 in 19.2 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36 off 12) added the finishing touches with a quickfire cameo, ensuring Mumbai set a daunting target. Matthews, who was also effective with the ball, claimed three wickets, further dismantling Gujarat’s innings.

This win marks Mumbai Indians' seventh consecutive victory over Gujarat Giants in WPL history.

Gujarat Giants, who had a disappointing start with three run-outs, struggled to build partnerships despite fighting knocks from Danielle Gibson (34 off 24) and Phoebe Litchfield (31 off 20). The highlight of Litchfield’s innings was a brilliant switch hit off Matthews.

Indian batter Bharti Fulmali (30 off 20) tried to delay the inevitable, but regular wickets ensured Gujarat fell short. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner, who had rescued the team in previous matches, had an off day with the bat.

Mumbai’s innings started slowly, managing just 37 runs in the powerplay. However, Matthews and Sciver-Brunt changed gears soon after, taking the attack to Gujarat’s bowlers.

Sciver-Brunt played a dominant knock, smashing 10 fours and two sixes, while Matthews reached her half-century with a six off Tanuja Kanwer. The West Indies all-rounder also struck three consecutive boundaries off Priya Mishra, ensuring Mumbai accelerated towards a massive total.

With this win, Mumbai Indians remain on course for their second WPL title, having won the inaugural edition in 2023.