2026 WPL Auction: Players in fray, when and where to watch? Preview

The 2026 Women's Premier League auction is slated to be held in New Delhi on Thursday. This will be the first mega auction in the league since its inaugural edition three years ago.

The five franchises – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru – will have 277 players to choose from in the auction.

However there are only 73 slots available for the players, meaning over 200 of them will remain unsold.

The teams have a combined auction pool of Rs 41.1 crore and need to create a squad of minimum of 15 players and maximum of 18 players.

The teams announced retentions and their releases recently ahead of the auction. While defending champions Mumbai Indians and perennial runners-up Delhi Capitals have made the maximum retention of five players each, UP Warriorz have retained just a solitary player.





Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants have retained four and two players respectively.

Mumbai Indians

Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini

RTM Available: 0

Slots to Fill: 13 (4 Overseas)

Purse Remaining: Rs 5.75 crore

Delhi Capitals

Retentions: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad

RTM Available: 0

Slots to Fill: 13 (4 Overseas)

Purse Remaining: Rs crore 5.70

UP Warriorz

Retentions: Shweta Sehrawat

RTM Available: 4

Slots to Fill: 17 (6 Oveseas)

Purse Remaining: 14.5 crore

Gujarat Giants

Retentions: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

RTM Available: 3 (Only Indians)

Slots to Fill: 16 (4 Overseas)

Purse Remaining: Rs 9 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Retentions: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry

RTM Available: 1 (Uncapped Indian)

Slots to Fill: 14 (5 Overseas)

Purse Remaining: Rs 6.15 crore

When to watch?

The 2026 WPL auction will begin at 3:30pm IST on 27 November, 2025 in Delhi.

Where to watch?

You can catch the WPL auction LIVE on JioHotstar.