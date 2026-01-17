WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru register third consecutive win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered its third consecutive win of the season, defeating the Gujarat Giants by 32 runs at the Women's Premier League 2026 on Friday.

Radha Yadav and Rich Ghosh's crucial century partnership for the 5th eicket and Shreyanka Patil's fifer helped RCB to remain unbeaten at the tournament.

Chasing a moderate total of 183 runs, Gujarat had a shaky start, losing their first three wickets for 46 runs and eventually got bowled out at 150.

RCB women had a poor start to the Innings, losing four wickets for just 43 runs within the powerplay as Gujarat Giants' pace attack delivered some excellent bowling.

But then, the explosive wicket-keeping batter Richa Ghosh, alongside the all-rounder Radha Yadav, steadied the team's innings, and once settled, they started hitting big shots.

Radha scored 66 runs in 47 deliveries, and Richa scored 44 runs with a strike rate of almost 160 to build a 105-run partnership and lead RCB to a good total.

After Richa's departure, South African all-rounder Nadine De Klerk came to party and with a strike of over 215 scored a quick-fire inning of 26 runs.

Chasing this strong total, Gujarat had a decent start, scoring 32 runs in the first three overs, because of an aggressive start by Beth Mooney.

But then, their innings got halted when they lost five wickets within the next 40 runs, because of a great spell from Shreyanka Patil, who registered her first fifer in WPL.

Giants continued to stay in chase with an explosive inning from Bharti Fulmali (39), but then she also lost her wicket to English fast bowler Lauren Bell.

With this, Giants' final hope also vanished, and they faced their second straight defeat in the WPL, dropping to third place on the points table.