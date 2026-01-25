WPL 2026 Playoff race explained: Who all can Join RCB Women?

The 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League is entering its final stretch, with just five games left to play, and all five teams still in contention for the title.

Former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women have already qualified for the playoffs, having accumulated 10 points with five wins from six games.

Following them, Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women sit in second and third place, respectively, with six points from three wins each.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women occupy the bottom two positions, with just four points from six games.

Who can join RCB in the Play-offs? Qualification Scenarios:

Delhi Capitals (6 Points, 6 Games, Remaining Matches - GG, UPW):

2 Wins: Confirm Qualification

Confirm Qualification 1 Win (Against GG): Need Both MI and UPW to lose at least one of their games, otherwise, will depend on net run rate (Current: -0.169)

Need Both MI and UPW to lose at least one of their games, otherwise, will depend on net run rate (Current: -0.169) 1 Win (Against UPW): Need MI to lose at least one game; otherwise, it will depend on net run rate.

Need MI to lose at least one game; otherwise, it will depend on net run rate. No Win: Need Both MI and UPW to lose at least one of their games to have a chance on net run rate; otherwise out

Gujarat Giants (6 Points, 6 Games, Remaining Matches -DC, MI)

2 Wins: Confirm Qualification

Confirm Qualification 1 Win (Against DC): Need Both MI and UPW to lose at least one of their games, otherwise, will depend on net run rate (Current: -0.169)

Need Both MI and UPW to lose at least one of their games, otherwise, will depend on net run rate (Current: -0.169) 1 win (Against MI): Need UP to lose at least one game; otherwise, it will depend on net run rate.

Need UP to lose at least one game; otherwise, it will depend on net run rate. No Win: Need Both MI and UPW to lose at least one of their games to have a chance on net run rate; otherwise out

Mumbai Indians (4 Points, 6 Games, Remaining Matches -RCB, GG)

2 Wins: Need DC to win both games; otherwise, will depend on net run rate (Current: +0.46)

Need DC to win both games; otherwise, will depend on net run rate (Current: +0.46) 1 Win (Against RCB): Need GG to beat DC to have a chance on run rate, otherwise out

Need GG to beat DC to have a chance on run rate, otherwise out 1 Win (Against GG): Need DC to beat GG to have a chance on run rate, otherwise out

Need DC to beat GG to have a chance on run rate, otherwise out No Win: Knocked out of Play-off Race

UP Warriorz (4 Points, 6 Games, Remaining Matches -RCB, DC)