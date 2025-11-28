WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full Squads of all five teams

After the conclusion of the gruelling first-ever Mega Auction of the Women's Premier League in New Delhi, all five franchises have locked in their squads for the 2026 season.

The WPL 2026 will take place early next year at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the BCA Stadium in Vadodara from January 9th to February 5th.

The UP Warriorz, who entered the auction with the largest purse, appear to be a team to beat, having managed to secure three of the top five buys of the auction.

They used the RTM card to keep Deepti Sharma for 3.2 Crores - Highest of the Auction - and also added the explosive opening batters like Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield from Australia.

On the other hand, some of the big names like Alyssa Healy, Alice Capsey and Heather Knight found no buyers and will miss the next edition of the WPL.

Here is how all five teams look after the auction:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

The former champions have added multiple All-rounders to the team, like Nadine De Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar or Radha Yadav

Indian Players: Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat, Prathyoosha Kumar

Overseas Players: Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Nadine De Klerk, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith

Mumbai Indians:

Indian Players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Nalla Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, S Sanjana, Sankriti Gupta, Triveni Vashistha, G Kamalini, Rahila Firdous, Saika Ishaque

Overseas Players: Hayley Matthews, Nat-Schiver Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Nicola Carey, Milly Illingworth, Shabnam Ismail

Delhi Capitals:

Indian Players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deeya Yadav, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma

Overseas Players: Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Lizelle Lee, Lucy Hamilton

Gujarat Giants:

Indian Players: Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu

Overseas Players: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth

UP Warriorz:

Indian Players: Pratika Rawal, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Asha Sobhana, Kranti Goud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, T Gongadi

Overseas Players: Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris