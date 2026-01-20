Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' G Kamalini ruled out of season; Vaishnavi Sharma named replacement

The defending champions picked up the Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma as her replacement.

Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper G Kamalaini ruled for remainder of WPL 2026. (Photo Credits: WPL)
The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 Jan 2026 4:43 PM IST

Mumbai Indians' (MI) wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini has ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 women's Premier League season due to an injury.

The reigning champions have picked up Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for Kamalini for the remainder of the tournament.

Vaishnavi, a member of India’s triumphant ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad of 2025, has played 5 T20Is for India, scalping 5 wickets. She will join MI for INR 30 Lakh.

Kamalini has played all the matches for MI this season, scoring 75 runs from the 5 games, including a steady inning of 32 runs in the opening match against RCB.

In her absence, the Mumbai Indians will most likely include the uncapped Indian wicket-keeper Rahila Firdous in the starting line-up, marking her first WPL appearance.

MI have had a mixed outing this season so far, losing 3 matches and winning the other two. However, they are still in second position on the points table with 4 points.

Their next match will be against the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, which they would hope to win to solidify their position in the top-3.

