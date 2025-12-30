WPL 2026: Elysse Perry, Annabel Sutherland withdraw citing personal reasons

WPL confirmed that the Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals) have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the league due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, left-arm medium pacer Tara Norris has been selected for the USA national team for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The Qualifiers are scheduled to be held in Nepal from 18 January to 1 February 2026; hence, she will also be unavailable for Women’s Premier League 2026, which begins on 9 January.

UP Warriorz have named uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement. Knott has been signed at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

RCB called Sayali; Alana King to join Delhi Capitals

RCB women decided not to sign another foreign replacement for Perry and have called an Indian all-rounder, Sayali Satghare, for the coming season.

The 25-year-old has played a few matches for the Gujarat Giants in the last two editions and will return to the league at her reserve price of INR 30 lakh.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have named spin bowling all-rounder Alana King as a replacement for Sutherland. King is also known for her late exploits in death overs.

The Australian leg-spinner, who represented UP Warriorz in the previous season, has featured in 27 T20Is and picked up 27 wickets. She will join DC at a reserve price of INR 60 lakh.