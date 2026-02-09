WPL 2026 breakthrough stars: India's biggest finds this season

﻿The fourth edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) concluded earlier this week with Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning its second title in Vadodara.

RCB Women chased down the mammoth total of 204 to defeat Delhi Capitals in a thrilling final, handing them their fourth consecutive runner-up finish in WPL.

This edition of the WPL has been one of the best seasons, especially because so many Indian domestic players have stepped up this year and shown their class.

The players like Gautami Naik, Kanika Ahuja or Niki Prasad have shown glimpses of their skills in a couple of games, playing an important inning for their sides.

Here is the list of some of those breakthrough stars of the WPL 2026:

Nandni Sharma - Delhi Capitals

The biggest find of the year for India is the fast bowler Nandni Sharma, who picked up 17 wickets from 10 games, finishing the tournament as the joint highest-wicket taker.

She also became the Indian pacer to pick up a 5-wicket haul against Gujarat, with a great spell of 5 for 33 runs, including a clinical hat-trick in the final over.

Anushka Sharma - Gujarat Giants

Anushka Sharma, the middle-order batter, has also shone this season, emerging as Gujarat's highest-scoring Indian player with 177 runs in 7 matches.

She played a crucial anchor role in Gujarat's batting lineup, holding her wicket steady while her teammates adopted an aggressive approach. She has also shown her aggressive side when the team needs.

Sayali Satghare - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sayali Satghare came in as a replacement for Elysse Perry, but has shown some quality pace bowling, especially in the power play, picking up 9 wickets from 6 games.

She had a great start to the season, taking two back-to-back 3-fer for RCB, dismantling the top order of Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants and restricting them to a low total.

Bharti Fulmali - Gujarat Giants

Bharti Fulmali has been playing for Gujarat for the last three seasons and has continuously impressed with her explosive hitting abilities in the death overs.

Although she didn't have a very good outing in the last phase of the seaon but has found her place in the national team after a wait of six years.