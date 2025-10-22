New Delhi likely to host WPL 2026 auctions in November

The auction for the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to take place in the national capital, New Delhi, between November 26-27.

As per reports, all five franchises have been told to submit their list of retained players by November 5, for this first mega auction of WPL since the inaugural edition.

Although it is a 'mega auction', it will likely be only a one-day event since squads are limited to 18 players, with several players already retained.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the league, having won their second WPL title earlier this year. They will be hoping to retain their core team from this winning campaign.

Auction format

Each of the franchises will have a maximum budget of INR 15 crores, which will be reduced by more than half should a team decide to use all five retentions, which will cost INR 9.25 Crores.

For player retentions, a team will deduct INR 3.5 crore for the first player, INR 2.5 crore for the second, INR 1.75 crore for the third, INR 1 crore for the fourth, and INR 50 lakh for the fifth, in descending order.

A team can have a maximum of 3 Indian players retentions and 2 overseas players retentions. On the other hand, the price for retaining an uncapped player is INR 50 lakh, with each team allowed to retain up to two.

Also, each team will have five Right-to-match (RTM) cards, but with each retention, it will cost one, and the team that has all five retentions will have no RTM card.