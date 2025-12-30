WPL 2026: Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner to continue as captain of Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants women's team confirmed that Australian star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will remain the team's captain ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League season.

Gardner led the Giants to their first-ever top 3 finish in the league in the last edition and will hope for an even better performance in the 2026 edition, starting on 9th January.

The 28-year-old is a dependable middle-order batter, having scored 597 runs across 25 WPL matches, while also proving to be an economical bowler with 25 wickets to her name.

She was the highest run-scorer for her side in 2025, with 243 runs from 9 games, including three half-centuries, and also picked up 8 wickets for the side.

This season, Gujarat Giants have plenty of captaincy experience in their team, as, alongside Gardner, there will be former captain Beth Mooney and also the New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

Giants will begin their season with the first match against UP Warriorz on 10th January at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2026:

Indians: Bharti Fulmali, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Shivani Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Happy Kumari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu

Overseas: Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG), Ashliegh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham (AUS), Kim Garth (AUS), Sophie Devine (NZL), Beth Mooney (AUS)