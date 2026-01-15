Is WPL 2026 bigger than ever?

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) seems like the definitive coming of age moment for women’s cricket in India.

Since its inception, the league has been an emerging property, but as the fourth edition unfolds across the floodlit arenas of Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, that label has been firmly shed. This year, the WPL is bigger, bolder, and commercially more explosive than ever before, signaling a shift from a promising experiment to a global powerhouse.

A Commercial Giant Awakens

If numbers are the metric of success, the 2026 season has already shattered records. Industry reports indicate a staggering 30-50% rise in ad budgets, with sponsorship spends projected to touch ₹130 crore.

For the first time, we see mainstream heavyweights like OpenAI and OnePlus joining traditional cricket sponsors, proving that the WPL’s reach, which is expected to grow by 60% this year, is no longer a niche market.

This commercial confidence stems from India’s recent World Cup success and the skyrocketing personal brands of icons like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and others.

As per Economic Times, the cumulative team and central sponsorship revenue is expected to hit Rs 120 crore this WPL season.

The fact that the 2025 WPL season more than doubled its viewership from 152 million in the inaugural season to 325 season last year, further holds the league in a good stead.

The Drama So Far: High Stakes and Heartstoppers

The cricket on the pitch has more than matched the boardroom hype. The season kicked off on January 9 with a last-ball thriller between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In a performance that set the tone for the tournament, RCB’s debutant Nadine de Klerk snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, smashing 18 runs off the final over to seal a three-wicket win.

Since then, the league has been a whirlwind of milestones. Legend Meg Lanning, now leading the UP Warriorz, and Harmanpreet Kaur have crossed 1,000 run-mark in the WPL, becoming only the second and third players behind Nat Sciver-Brunt to achieve the feat.

The Rise of the New Guard: Anushka Sharma and the Uncapped Heroes

While the international stars provide the glitz, the true soul of WPL 2026 lies in the "Uncapped Revolution." The 2026 Mega Auction was a turning point for domestic talent, and the returns have been immediate.

Anushka Sharma, the 22-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, has emerged as the season's breakout sensation. Signed by Gujarat Giants for ₹45 lakh, she walked into her debut match against UP Warriorz under immense pressure.

Slotted at number three, Anushka played a fearless knock of 44 off 30 balls, laced with elegant cover drives and a cheeky reverse sweep.

Her 103-run partnership with Ashleigh Gardner was a masterclass in composure, proving that the domestic circuit is finally producing players ready for the big stage.

But Anushka isn't alone. The tournament has become a theater for spectacular "firsts."

Nandani Sharma (Delhi Capitals): The 24-year-old medium-pacer from Chandigarh etched her name in history by becoming the first uncapped Indian player to take a WPL hat-trick. Her 5/33 against Gujarat Giants, which included a clinical final over where she dismantled the tail, is arguably the bowling performance of the season so far.

G. Kamalini (Mumbai Indians): The teenager has shown remarkable maturity, playing a steadying 32-run knock in the season opener, holding her own alongside international heavyweights.

The quality of cricket has also reached a point where "uncapped" no longer means "inexperienced." Players like Anushka Sharma and Nandani Sharma are entering the league with a professional mindset nurtured by the WPL’s own ecosystem. The youngsters seem to be moving from just slot fillers to established match winners.

Looking Ahead

Is the 2026 WPL the biggest ever? Absolutely. Between, the influx of global tech sponsors, and the emergence of domestic players who look like seasoned pros, the league has achieved a new level of maturity.

As the tournament shifts to Vadodara for the final push toward the February 5th showdown, one thing is certain: the gap between domestic talent and international stardom is closing, and the WPL is the bridge making it happen.