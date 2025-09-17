Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
WATCH: Sarvesh Kushare shouts "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai" after sixth-place finish at World Athletics C'ships
Sarvesh Kushare registered a personal best of 2.28m at the 2025 World Athletics C'ships final.
Sarvesh Kushare made history by finishing sixth in men's high jump at the 2025 World Athletics Championships on Tuesday.
Kushare registered a personal best of 2.28m in the final to record a best show by an Indian jumper at the global event behind the legendary Anju Bobby George.
Kushare, who hails from Nashik, had already made history two days ago by becoming the first Indian high jumper to qualify for a World Athletics Championships final.
After clearing the 2.28m bar with his second attempt at the height, Kushare rushed towards the crowd in jubilation before shouting, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai."
WATCH Kushare's historic jump and celebrations here:
